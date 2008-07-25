Meet me at German Fest Tonight

Frankie, here, with tonight's entertainment news from German Fest. Last night, the barrel was rolled out with some great German and Milwaukee music acts and we are ready to keep it rollin' tonight. Go ahead and print out a stage schedule for tonight's hefty lineup of live music. Also, keep these additional "must-do" and "must-see" events in mind while you're at the Fest tonight.

A German Mardi Gras celebration will entertain guests with colorful uniforms, an elegantly dressed Court of Honor, and the pomp and splendor of a ritual centered on fun and humor. The celebration will take place at 5 p.m. on the Leinenkugel's stage.

The always entertaining live Glockenspiel performances are returning to German Fest. These pantomime performances of the German Fest woodsmen chopping logs and sawing wood to synchronized dance steps can be seen at 4, 6, and 8 p.m. at the south end of the grounds.

For the first time, Potawatomi Bingo comes to German Fest. Located at the north end of the grounds, the games begin at 4 and 6 p.m.

Sheepshead will be played across from the Potawatomi tent with seven, hourly sessions beginning at 4 p.m.; final starts at 10 p.m.