Meet Hank, The Brewers Dog You Will Be Seeing Constantly for the Next Few Weeks

Not to be outdone by the many strays of Sochi, a homeless dog wandered into the Milwaukee Brewers' spring training camp in Arizona this week, where he was taken in by team staff and treated to a bath and a vet checkup. The rest, as they say, is P.R. history. Named Hank, after the great Hank Aaron, the camera-friendly pup has already become an unofficial team mascot.

According to Brewers.com, "Hank spends each day roaming offices and playing fields, visiting with everyone from Doug Melvin, Ron Roenicke, players and coaches to ticket office and concessions staff." So he's pretty much a cuter Craig Counsell.

With his scruffy coat and goofy underbite, expect Hank to be a fixture of Brewers spring training coverage for the next few weeks as he poses with player after player, spurring countless jokes about "tail"-gating and the like. There's still no word on whether the team will be taking Hank with them back to Milwaukee to pose with Front Row Amy, or when he will receive his own bobblehead, but in the meantime, enjoy some pictures of the most photographed dog in Arizona below.

