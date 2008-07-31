Meet the Street Team-Jeff

1) Where are you from: Brookfield, WI

2) Describe yourself in 3 words: Outgoing, sarcastic, jokester

3) What do you like to do on your free time: Hang with friends, Ski (if there is snow on the ground of course), watch movies, listen to good music

4) Who is the most influential person that you know: All the people who sign my pay checks

5) What’s your favorite movie: Crank, SAW (I, II, III…), Knocked Up, Superbad. I will watch any comedy or action movie

6) Favorite movie quote: "You're adopted, your parents don't even love you" Peter LaFleur to a Girl Scout (Dodgeball)

7) Favorite Actor: Jason Statham

8) Favorite Actress: Keira Knightley

9) Coolest Famous person that I’ve met: Jupiter One (not famous as of now, but when they will be soon!) and Jack Hanna

10) I’m told I look like: Corey Hart of the Brewers (I totally disagree however)

11) Favorite TV Show: any and all reality Television (whether it’s on MTV, or the Discovery channel), I also like Prison Break, and Heroes

12) Who are your top three artists? Beastie Boys, Blink 182, and the Offspring

13) Who did I see at my first concert? The first concert would have to have been Switchfoot at the Rave

14) What song can’t you get out of your head? “Woah Oh” by Forever the Sickest Kids

15) Chocolate or Vanilla? I go for the swirl, baby!

16) Pepsi/Coke or Mountain Dew/Sprite? I am a Ginger Ale kind of guy. I will also drink the occasional Orange or Grape pop (yes, pop as opposed to soda).

17) Favorite Pick-up Line: “Would you like to come to the pants party”

18) What is your most embarrassing moment/dumbest thing you’ve done? I stopped a roller-coaster at Six Flags, ask me sometime, and I will fill you in.

19) What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done? This may technically be a dumb thing that I do, but I guess it could be crazy as well, I occasionally walk into the street without looking out for traffic

20) If you see me at a bar, I’m drinking a: Miller Lite!

21) Best hangover cure that I know of: lots of water, with lots of snooze

22) Something I can’t live without: my car, I need it to get around and do my jobs… then I would say cell phone… who doesn’t have that?

23) Advice you wish you knew sooner: You can’t teach common sense

24) Favorite Quote/Phrase: "Choose a job that you like and you will never have to work a day in your life!" -Confucius

25) You HAVE to check out the following website(s): www.ibeatyou.com or www.stumbleupon.com

26) Best places to go in Milwaukee: Tuesday night it’s all about Bar Louie, Thursdays are the evenings to check out Jazz in the Park, and really anything that is going on down at the Summerfest grounds!

