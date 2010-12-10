Memories' Gift To You

×

Okay . . . I understand there are probably a great many people wishing to go to Fort Atkinson for Dinner Theatre this holiday season. It doesn't exactly appeal to me, but I can understand the appeal of going west and enjoying a bit of live music with a big cast over dinner. It’s kind of a tradition for some . . . but an original musical about the birth of Joseph and Mary’s kid seen through their eyes may not appeal to everyone. The Fireside's The Child is an all new musical that has a very definite appeal to a very specific demographic.

Those not wishing to see something as narrowly etched into history as the Fireside’s The Child can still enjoy dinner theatre in Fort Atkinson thanks to Memories Dinner Theatre’s world premiere of My Gift To You. Appealing to bigger audiences than the story of the birth of Joseph and Mary’s kid, My Gift To You is the story of a relatively contemporary family exploring the nature of gifts during the holiday season. It’s the fourth in a series of original plays written by Memories’ Roland Roebuck.

Memories’ My Gift To You runs December 10th – 19th at the Dinner Theatre on 1077 Lake Drive in Port Washington.