Michael Ian Black Announced as Milwaukee Comedy Festival Headliner

The Milwaukee Comedy Festival recently announced Michael Ian Black as this year’s festival headliner. The Wet Hot American Summer star will close out the festival with a Sunday, August 6 show at Turner Hall Ballroom.

Also announced were 40 national and regional comedy acts including stand up, improvisation and live sketch comedy that will perform at the festival, which runs August 1-6.

In honor of its twelfth anniversary, Milwaukee Comedy Festival will present 12 different shows at multiple venues including Lakefront Brewery, The Underground Collaborative, Shank Hall and Turner Hall Ballroom.

Several special events are featured at this year’s festival including the unique a Keg Stand Up Kick Off event at Lakefront Brewery. Debra Wilson from MadTV, Jill-Michele Melean from Reno 911 and Lahna Turner will appear at Shank Hall.

Single show tickets are available for $15 presale or $20 at the door day of show. All-Access passes are available for $50 and include access to all shows including headliner Michael Ian Black. Tickets are available here.

Tickets for Michael Ian Black at Turner Hall Ballroom are available here.