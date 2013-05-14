Miller Time Pub and Grill Overhauls Its Menu, Throws a Burger-Themed Block Party Thursday

Miller Time Pub is re-branding itself. The bar, which has sat on 509 W. Wisconsin Avenue since 2001, will now be called the Miller Time Pub and Grill, and will feature an expanded menu that emphasizes craft burgers (17 of them) and beer pairings. Given the business's name and MillerCoors affiliation, it shouldn't be surprising that many of those recommended pairings are Miller products. The Miller Time Pub & Grill Burger, with smoked bacon, grilled onions, aged cheddar, jardiniere relish and house bistro sauce, is best served with a Miller High Life, the menu suggests. To cut the saltiness of the Pimento Cheese Burger, topped with pimento cheese and lettuce and tomato, opt for a Miller 64. And if you're in a Miller Lite mood, the menu recommends a Hometown Burger, with aged cheddar, coleslaw and tomatoes, topped with shoestring fries and chive ranch.

If the Marcus Hotels-owned restaurant's concept takes off, you could see more of them around the state and the country. A Miller Time Pub and Grill will open in the Lincoln, Neb., this fall, according to a press release, and more locations are in the works.

To introduce the new menu, the restaurant is throwing a block party on 5th avenue Thursday, May 16 from 5:30-10 p.m. There will be live music and free food and beer samples until 7:30. A free build-you-own-burger bar will double as a competition of sorts: Guests can create their own burger, name it and submit it to the restaurant for the chance to have it featured on the menu as the "Grand Reopening Burger."