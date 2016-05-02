Milwaukee Art Museum to Host Photographer’s First Major Exhibition

The Milwaukee Art Museum will present the first major museum exhibition of New York-based photographer Penelope Umbrico. The exhibition is titled Future Perfect and will be shown Thursday, May 5 through May 7.

For the exhibit, Umbrico mined through images shared on Craigslist, Flickr and other social media sites, and appropriated them as source material. Future Perfect features more than30 photo-based installations, comprising nearly 5,000 individual images. The exhibition will also feature new work made specifically for the Milwaukee exhibit.

Future Perfect will be the first solo exhibition by a contemporary artist in the Museum’s new Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts.