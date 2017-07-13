Milwaukee Art Museum Offering Weekly Tours of Sculpture Milwaukee Installation

× Expand Photo Courtesy sculpturemilwaukee.com

Every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. until Oct. 18, the Milwaukee Art Museum will be giving narrated trolley tours as part of Sculpture Milwaukee.

The 60 min tours will start at the Museum’s main entrance and go down Wisconsin Avenue where the sculptures are displayed. Reservations are required ahead of time and can be made by emailing grouptours@mam.org or by calling 414-224-3842. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Sculpture Milwaukee features 22 sculptures by 21 different artists located throughout Wisconsin Avenue, starting at 6th Street and ending at O’Donnell Park. The project will be on display until Oct. 22 and will return in 2018.

For more information on tours visit https://mam.org/calendar/events/index.php?eID=8730.

To learn more about Sculpture Milwaukee visit https://www.sculpturemilwaukee.com/.