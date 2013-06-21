Milwaukee Athletic Club To Hold Weekly Rooftop Parties This Summer

× Expand The view from the roof

Many people know Milwaukee Athletic Club as a country club for the wealthy. The free rooftop parties will rebrand their image as a nightlife hangout for the early 20s and young professional crowds. The Koss Lunar music series will be held there on Friday evenings at 6 p.m. from June 28 to September 8.

Known as the highest patio in the city, the underrated Milwaukee Athletic Club rooftop offers a beautiful view of the city along with socialization with drinks and food. For its inaugural week, The Alex Wilson band will play in the beginning of the evening for two hours followed by DJ Romke until 11 p.m. The cabana area serves food and drink. Each event features a different community partner such as WGirls, City Center Building, Skylight Music Theater, and more. You can find the complete weekly lineup here.

“The Koss Lunar Series is going to be the premier event this summer for those looking to unwind at a magnificent location with great people and excellent music,” Michael J. Koss, Jr., director of marketing for the Koss Corporation, said in a statement. NEWaukee and the Koss Corporation teamed up to create the Koss Lunar Series.

The Milwaukee Athletic Club is located at 758 N. Broadway Street, in the heart of Milwaukee’s nightlife and upscale hotspots.