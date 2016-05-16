Milwaukee Brewers Partner with Habitat for Humanity

Photo Courtesy Susan Smith, Flickr CC

Tuesday, May 17 marks the kick off to Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity’s build season. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Ryan Braun will help kick off the season by speaking in front of a large group of volunteers.

The Milwaukee Brewers Community Foundation and Braun are sponsoring one of the 10 new construction homes Milwaukee Habitat will begin work on this year.

In addition to sponsoring a home, Brewers players, employees and their wives will participate in a garage build for their sponsored home at Miller Park on June 10. The garage will then be on display during that night’s game against the New York Mets.

In addition to new construction, Milwaukee Habitat will be rehabbing 12 homes and completing 60 repair projects throughout the year.