The Milwaukee Brewers Prepare for a Short-Notice Home Series This Weekend

Though Miami has had bigger things to worry about in the wake of Hurricane Irma, for the past few days the talk around baseball has been whether the Miami Marlins would be able to host this weekend's scheduled series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Today Major League Baseball made it official: This weekend's series has been moved to Miller Park.

These games won't be quite like an ordinary game at Miller Park. According to the team, because of staffing limitations, seating capacity for the games will be restricted. Only about 10,000 Field Level tickets will be available for Friday night's game. The Saturday and Sunday games will extend that capacity to 23,000, with tickets available for both the Field Level and Loge Level.

“The change of venue was made at the request of Major League Baseball and the Marlins, due to the conditions caused by Hurricane Irma,” Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger said in a statement. “We will be ready to host this weekend and are working to put all of the logistics in order. With limited capacity, we strongly encourage fans to purchase their tickets in advance, especially for the Friday game.”

Tickets for this series are a bargain: $20 for Field Diamond Box seats, $15 for Field Inbox seats and $10 for all other seats. Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. will be available through Brewers.com/Marlins, the Brewers Box Office or by calling 414–902–4000.

In his own statement, Marlins president David Samson said "Major League Baseball in conjunction with the Miami Marlins agreed that it is in the best interest of our community to relocate this weekend’s Marlins games against the Milwaukee Brewers to Milwaukee. Marlins Park stood ready to host the games, but we all agreed that burdening public service resources was not the proper course of action. Following Hurricane Irma, the Miami Marlins realize that all of our employees, as well as our entire community, have other needs that must take a priority at this time. The Miami Marlins look forward to returning home on Monday to play the New York Mets."