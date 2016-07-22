Milwaukee Brewery Incubator Launches Second Class

Barley to Barrel, a Milwaukee-based craft brewery incubator, will begin accepting applications for its second class on Monday, July 25. The 10-week program will begin at the end of August.

The inaugural class, which launched in spring 2016, took students through a rigorous brewing education program that covered everything from business planning, brewing, marketing, trademarking and fundraising.

"The Barley to Barrel program is designed to give aspiring brewmasters the tools they need to get their brewery started,” said founding partner John Graham. “Participants will have the opportunity to learn from many members of the local brewing community."

Applications are open to aspiring brewmasters, new brewery owners, restaurateurs and home brewers. Limited seats are available, and the application process will close on August 15.

