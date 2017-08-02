The Milwaukee Bucks Are Looking for Local Artists to Showcase in New Arena

Sports and art will both be on display in the new arena scheduled to open in Downtown Milwaukee in the fall of 2018. The Milwaukee Bucks are seeking submissions from artists with ties to Wisconsin to create a “one-of-a-kind, museum-quality art collection for the arena that incorporates artwork created by local artists and showcases Bucks and regional history,” according to the Bucks’ website. The team is working with Sports & The Arts (SATA) to gather art related to sports and the Milwaukee area.

“We’re excited to showcase art that is intended to reflect our commitment to strengthening the cultural connections between the new arena and our great city and state,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin in a press release.

Local artists are strongly encouraged to showcase their creative talent by contacting the Bucks, regardless of the type of art they create. The team is looking for paintings, sketches, drawings, found objects, digital art, assemblage and collage, photography, sculptures, murals and graphic arts.

The deadline to submit an application is on August 30. Artists of all kinds simply need to send a bio, sample images of artistic pieces indicating the style of their work and any other relevant information via PDF to bucksart@sportart.net.

The chosen artists will be notified in November and commissioned for specific pieces to fit the needs of the arena museum. The Bucks have not indicated how much artists will be paid (it is likely pay will reflect the complexity of each commissioned piece), but they did indicate that “all artists will be paid for their work in addition to promotion by both the Milwaukee Bucks and SATA through traditional and social media.”

For more information, visit the Milwaukee Bucks’ website at nba.com/bucks/.