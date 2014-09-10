Milwaukee Cocktail Week is Coming

The second annual Milwaukee Cocktail Week will be held Sept. 21-27. The week long celebration of the city's growing cocktail culture is planned and organized by Alcoholmanac magazine, Bittercube Bitters and MKEfoodies, a group of food and dining bloggers. There will be a multitude of cocktail-themed events at bars and restaurants around the city, with a large kickoff event at Horny Goat Hideaway Sunday, Sept. 21.

The four-hour event will feature artisan sausages and other tailgate-themed foods paired with craft cocktails by area bartenders. It will feature food from Maxie's, Amilinda, Trocadero, Morel, and others, plus cocktails by Blue Jacket, Goodkind, Bryant's, and more. Tickets to the event are $45 at the door or $40 in advance.

There will also be a number of cocktail dinners hosted throughout the week featuring some of the city's best chefs and mixologists. Locations include Braise, Locavore, The Rumpus Room, and Goodkind. The week will culminate in Cocktail College at the Iron Horse Hotel, featuring spirits tastings, appetizers, and educational seminars. Tickets to Cocktail College are $45 at the door or $40 in advance.