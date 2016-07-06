Milwaukee Comedy Festival Announces Lineup

Milwaukee Comedy Festival has announced this year’s full lineup, as well as a kick-off event at Lakefront Brewery on Wednesday, August 3.

The festival will run from Aug. 4-7 and feature its usual mix of local and national stand up, sketch and improv acts. This year’s headliner is stand up comedian and best selling author of I Can Barely Take Care of Myself: Tales From a Happy Life Without Kids Jen Kirkman, who will perform on the final night of the fest at Turner Hall Ballroom.

See the full lineup below:

Thursday, August 4 - 7:30 p.m.

Matt Werner (Host) – Stand Up, Milwaukee

Broadminded – Sketch Comedy, Milwaukee

David Louis – Stand Up, Milwaukee

Sketch Marks – Sketch Comedy, Milwaukee

Chris Schmidt – Stand Up, Milwaukee

Friday, August 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Terence Hartnett (Host) – Stand Up, Chicago

Improvised Mythology – Improv, Chicago

John Egan – Stand Up, Green Bay

Kelsie Huff – Stand up, Chicago

Friday, August 5 - 9:30 p.m.

Mike Hover (Host) – Stand Up, Chicago

Variety Hour Happy Hour – Sketch, MKE

Brian O’ Sullivan – Musical Comedy, L.A.

Bobby Hill – Stand Up, Chicago

Saturday, August 6 - 5:30 p.m.

David Rader (Host) – Stand Up, Chicago

Brian Bayer – Musical Comedy, Milwaukee

Amanda Cohen – Stand Up, Chicago

Sameena Mustafa – Stand Up, Chicago

Saturday, August 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Will Green (Host ) – Stand Up, Portland

Rehner & Nixon – Sketch Comedy, Chicago

Andy Fleming – Stand Up, Chicago

Jim Flannigan – Stand Up, Chicago

Saturday, August 6 - 9:30 p.m.

Steven King (Host) – Stand Up,

Chicago Interstellar…And Beyond – Improv, Chicago

Arish Singh – Stand Up, Chicago

Xavier Lamont – Stand Up, Chicago

Saturday, August 6 - 11:30 p.m.

Andrea Guzzetta (Host) Stand Up, Milwaukee

The Journal – Improv, Milwaukee

Wisconsinuts – Sketch, Chicago

The Comic Thread – Sketch, Chicago

Damon Millard – Stand Up, NYC

Sunday, August 7 – 8 p.m.

Historic Turner Hall

Allison Dunne – Stand Up, Chicago

Jen Kirkman (Festival Headliner) – Stand Up, Los Angeles

Single show tickets are available for $15 presale or $18 at the door at the Next Act Theare box office or online here. Tickets for Jen Kirkman are available via the Pabst Theater box office or here. All-access passes are also available.