Milwaukee Comedy Festival Announces Lineup

Milwaukee Comedy Festival has announced this year’s full lineup, as well as a kick-off event at Lakefront Brewery on Wednesday, August 3.
The festival will run from Aug. 4-7 and feature its usual mix of local and national stand up, sketch and improv acts. This year’s headliner is stand up comedian and best selling author of I Can Barely Take Care of Myself: Tales From a Happy Life Without Kids Jen Kirkman, who will perform on the final night of the fest at Turner Hall Ballroom.
See the full lineup below:
Thursday, August 4 - 7:30 p.m.
Matt Werner (Host) – Stand Up, Milwaukee
Broadminded – Sketch Comedy, Milwaukee
David Louis – Stand Up, Milwaukee
Sketch Marks – Sketch Comedy, Milwaukee
Chris Schmidt – Stand Up, Milwaukee
Friday, August 5 – 7:30 p.m.
Terence Hartnett (Host) – Stand Up, Chicago
Improvised Mythology – Improv, Chicago
John Egan – Stand Up, Green Bay
Kelsie Huff – Stand up, Chicago
Friday, August 5 - 9:30 p.m.
Mike Hover (Host) – Stand Up, Chicago
Variety Hour Happy Hour – Sketch, MKE
Brian O’ Sullivan – Musical Comedy, L.A.
Bobby Hill – Stand Up, Chicago
Saturday, August 6 - 5:30 p.m.
David Rader (Host) – Stand Up, Chicago
Brian Bayer – Musical Comedy, Milwaukee
Amanda Cohen – Stand Up, Chicago
Sameena Mustafa – Stand Up, Chicago
Saturday, August 6 - 7:30 p.m.
Will Green (Host ) – Stand Up, Portland
Rehner & Nixon – Sketch Comedy, Chicago
Andy Fleming – Stand Up, Chicago
Jim Flannigan – Stand Up, Chicago
Saturday, August 6 - 9:30 p.m.
Steven King (Host) – Stand Up,
Chicago Interstellar…And Beyond – Improv, Chicago
Arish Singh – Stand Up, Chicago
Xavier Lamont – Stand Up, Chicago
Saturday, August 6 - 11:30 p.m.
Andrea Guzzetta (Host) Stand Up, Milwaukee
The Journal – Improv, Milwaukee
Wisconsinuts – Sketch, Chicago
The Comic Thread – Sketch, Chicago
Damon Millard – Stand Up, NYC
Sunday, August 7 – 8 p.m.
Historic Turner Hall
Allison Dunne – Stand Up, Chicago
Jen Kirkman (Festival Headliner) – Stand Up, Los Angeles
Single show tickets are available for $15 presale or $18 at the door at the Next Act Theare box office or online here. Tickets for Jen Kirkman are available via the Pabst Theater box office or here. All-access passes are also available.