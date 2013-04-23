Milwaukee County Golf Courses Finally Open for the Season

×

• Brown Deer Park Golf Course, 7625 N. Range Line Rd., Milwaukee, (414) 352-8080

• Currie Golf Course, 3535 N. Mayfair Rd., Wauwatosa, (414) 453-7030

• Doyne Golf Course, 5300 W. Wells St., Milwaukee, (414) 257-3718

• Dretzka Golf Course,12020 W. Bradley Rd., Milwaukee, (414) 354-7300

• Grant Golf Course,100 E. Hawthorne Ave., South Milwaukee, (414) 762-4646

• Greenfield Golf Course, 12035 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, (414) 256-4010

• Hansen Golf Course, 9800 W. Underwood Creek Pkwy., Wauwatosa, (414) 453-4454

• Lake Park Golf Course, 3233 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, (414) 961-3206

• Lincoln Park Golf Course, 1000 W. Hampton Ave., Glendale, (414) 962-2400

• Madison Park Golf Course, 9800 W. Glendale Ave., Wauwatosa, (414) 353-2869

• Noyes Park Golf Course, 8235 W. Good Hope Rd., Milwaukee, (414) 353-6323

• Oakwood Golf Course, 3600 W. Oakwood Rd., Franklin, (414) 281-6700

• Warnimont Golf Course, 5400 S. Lake Dr., Cudahy, (414) 481-4730

• Whitnall Golf Course, 6751 S. 92nd St., Franklin, (414) 425-7931

• Zablocki Golf Course, 3717 W. Howard Ave., Greenfield, (414) 282-6610



Though they'll probably be a bit soggy from this month's nearly record-setting rain, Milwaukee County golf courses will open tomorrow with an inaugural group tee-off Wednesday, April 24 at Currie Park Golf Course at 4:30 p.m. Some golf courses have been open intermittently over the last few weeks, but not nearly as much as they were during last year's much drier, warmer spring.For same-day reservations, golfers can call the courses directly. Below is a list of county course locations and phone numbers.