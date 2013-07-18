Milwaukee County Parks Break Ground on a Bay View Dog Park

Dog owners will be able to unleash their dogs at a planned Bay View off-leash dog exercise area (DEA) at East Lincoln Avenue and South Bay Street. DEAs allow dog owners to give their dogs a chance to run around, socialize with other dogs, and interact with more freedom with their owner than going on a walk allows. A groundbreaking ceremony for Bay View’s DEA is scheduled there at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31.

Milwaukee County Parks has implemented five DEAs in Milwaukee County at Granville, Runway, Currie, Warnimont and Estabrook in their efforts to improve neighborhoods. Dog owners must buy an annual permit which gives them permission to take their dogs to any of the Milwaukee County DEAs.

“Patrons of the Bay View DEA will use the same permit system in use at these other dog exercise areas. Bay View’s dog owners will now have a place for their dogs to frolic and play. It’s good for dogs and dog owners, and it’s good for the neighborhood,” Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marina Dimitrijevic said in a statement.

Before attending a DEA, dog owners must ensure their dog is licensed, show proof of rabies vaccination, and purchase a permit. Milwaukee County resident with one dog pay $25 for a permit, and $5 for any additional dog. Permits are valid for one year. Discounts are available for seniors and the disabled. For more information and to buy a permit, visit county.milwaukee.gov/Dogs9203/DogExerciseAreas.html.