Milwaukee County's Outdoor Pools Are Opening for the Season This Week

Evening swim is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Grobschmidt, Holler, McCarty, Pelican Cove, and Washington. On Mondays and Wednesdays Hales Corners, Jackson, Sheridan, and Wilson will offer evening swim.



Aqua Zumba classes are scheduled at Wilson Pool Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-7 p.m.



The family water parks, Cool Waters in Greenfield Park, David F. Schulz Aquatic Center in Lincoln Park, and Tosa Pool in Hoyt Park opened earlier this season. Splash pads and wading pools will open on a staggered schedule.



Anyone entering the pool must wear proper swimming attire.



Children age 7 and under must be accompanied by a paid adult.



Admission rates at the deep-well pools and Pelican Cove are the following: Age 12 & up $2.50, Age 3-11 $1.50, and General Admission for Evening Swim $1.50. Lap Swim or Aqua Zumba Class $3.50.



Now that something resembling summer-like weather has finally arrived, the Milwaukee County Parks system is opening its outdoor pools for the season.The Wilson Park pool, located at Wilson Recreation at 4001 S. 20th St., became the city’s first outdoor pool to open today.The county’s other deep-well pools will open on Thursday, June 19, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting. Those pools include Grobschmidt, Hales Corners, Holler, Jackson, McCarty, Sheridan, Washington, and the Pelican Cove waterpark in Kosciuszko Park. Some of those pools will also be open for evening swim from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on opening day.Here’s some more information on hours and admission prices, courtesy of the Milwaukee County Parks department.