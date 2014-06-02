Milwaukee County's Traveling Beer Garden Debuts this Week in Whitnall Park

×

June 4-15 Root River Parkway South, Picnic Area #1



June 18-29 McKinley Park, Special Event Picnic Area (formerly the Coast Guard Station)



July 2-13 Doctors Park, near Picnic Area #3



July 16-27 Red Arrow Park, plaza



July 30-Aug. 10 Greene Park, near the comfort station,



Aug. 13-24. Falk Park, near the pavilion



Hours are 4-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.



It used to be that we went to the beer garden. This summer, it seems the beer garden is coming to us. The Milwaukee County Parks Department recently announced the addition of a traveling beer garden to the two already operating in the county. Opening Wednesday, June 4 at 4 p.m. in Whitnall Park, the beer garden will remain in a given location for two weeks before moving on to the next one.The first day at each location will feature free beer and root beer from local brewery Sprecher, which is supplying this beer garden. On tap are about 10 beers and various sodas from Sprecher. Other stops on the beer garden’s tour include McKinley, Red Arrow and Falk parks.This most recent beer garden capitalizes on the success of the Estabrook Park and Hoyt Park beer gardens, both of which were established within the past five years. Based on the German tradition of large outdoor pavilions to drink and socialize in, the most recent addition to Milwaukee’s beer culture offer a twist on an age-old formula that brings all of us a little bit closer to our beer.The traveling beer garden’s summer schedule is below.