Milwaukee County Trick-or-Treat Times 2017

× Expand Photo Credit: KOMUnews (Flickr CC)

The yearly candy-filled ritual of trick-or-treating is almost upon us. With few exceptions, neighborhoods will be bustling with costumed children looking to satiate their cravings for sweets the Sunday before Halloween.

Here is a list of the exact dates and times for trick-or-treating in Milwaukee County.

Bayside: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.

Brown Deer: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.

Cudahy: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.

Fox Point: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.

Franklin: Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.

Glendale: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.

Greendale: Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.

Greenfield: Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.

Hales Corners: Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.

Milwaukee: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.

Oak Creek: Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m.

River Hills: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.

Shorewood: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.

South Milwaukee: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

St. Francis: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.

Wauwatosa: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.

West Allis: Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.

Village of West Milwaukee: Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.

Whitefish Bay: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.