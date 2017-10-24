Milwaukee County Trick-or-Treat Times 2017

Photo Credit: KOMUnews (Flickr CC)
The yearly candy-filled ritual of trick-or-treating is almost upon us. With few exceptions, neighborhoods will be bustling with costumed children looking to satiate their cravings for sweets the Sunday before Halloween.
Here is a list of the exact dates and times for trick-or-treating in Milwaukee County.
Bayside: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.
Brown Deer: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.
Cudahy: Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.
Fox Point: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.
Franklin: Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.
Glendale: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.
Greendale: Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.
Greenfield: Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.
Hales Corners: Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.
Milwaukee: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.
Oak Creek: Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m.
River Hills: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.
Shorewood: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.
South Milwaukee: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
St. Francis: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.
Wauwatosa: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.
West Allis: Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.
Village of West Milwaukee: Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.
Whitefish Bay: Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m.