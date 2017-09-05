Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network to Host Open Call and Master Class

On Sunday, September 10 from noon-3 p.m., the Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network (MDTN) will host Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network Day at UW-Milwaukee in Mitchell Hall (3032 N Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wis.). The event will allow professional dancers, movement-based actors and performance artists to mingle with MDTN’s artistic directors and independent movement-theater artists.

Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network Day will feature a two-hour long master class that will include movement warm-up, dance phrase work and a variety of theatrical and improvisation-based sessions. There will also be artists, such as Milwaukee Ballet and Milwaukee Opera Theatre, scouting for performers throughout the event.

Registration is $5 and includes a casual headshot. Artists must be 18 years and older to attend the event.

