Milwaukee Downtown’s Taste & Toast Returns this February

Photo Courtest Yelp Inc., Flickr CC

Taste & Toast, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21’s premiere happy hour event, will return to downtown’s restaurants, bars and lounges Feb. 29 through March 4 for it’s second year. The promotion runs each day from 4 to 7 p.m., and features specially priced small plates, appetizers and drinks, alcoholic and not.

Some of this year’s participants include: ­­­­­­­­­Mason Street Grill, CLEAR Bar & Lounge, Bacchus, Distil, Mi•key's, The Brown Bottle, Millioke, Swig, Pier 106, Garden Grille, Onesto, Smoke Shack, Water Buffalo, Upper 90 Sports Pub, Metro Bar & Café, The Pub Club, Milwaukee Chophouse, Carson’s, Coquette Café, Harbor House, Kanpai, Karma Bar & Grill, Rumpus Room, The Knick, Monarch Lounge, Miller Time Pub & Grill and Who’s on Third.

“Last year was our first Taste & Toast, and it was wildly successful,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 in a press release. “We not only had diners from the downtown area, but we also had a large amount of customers from the greater Milwaukee area who were able to experience our fabulous offerings.”

As an extra incentive for participating in Taste & Toast, Milwaukee Downtown will award $325 in dining gift certificates to two lucky patrons. To enter, diners will be encouraged to complete the Taste & Toast survey here. At the conclusion of the event, a random drawing will select two lucky winners.

Last year’s Taste & Toast attracted over 8,000 diners, including 55 percent who indicated that they were first-time diners at a participating establishment.

Menus of Taste & Toast participants will be posted at www.milwaukeedowntown.com in mid-February. Taste & Toast is a prelude to Downtown Dining Week 2016, which will take place June 2 – 9.