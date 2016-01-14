The Milwaukee European Bar & Restaurant Tour

Photo Courtesy of Byronv2, Flickr CC

I’ve always wanted to go on a month long backpacking trip around Europe. My brother has done one, and I have a cousin who has lived in Europe for the past three years. I’m not as fortunate. I’ve only left the country once to go to Cancun for my final spring break, and as I’m sure you could imagine, it wasn’t much of an enriching cultural experience.

That’s why I came up with a bar and restaurant tour of Western Europe that you can take without leaving Milwaukee. I’ll warn you, you can try and take this tour in a day, but stretching it out over a full weekend would be a bit easier on your liver. If you did decide to go the one-day route it might go something like this.

Breakfast in Belgium

I doubt most people think of Belgium right away when they think about a European getaway, but Café Benelux opens at 7 a.m. So this, along with the amazing food and Bloody Marys, make it a great place to start. Order a Bloody Mary, but don’t forget to order a Brussels Waffle or another one of their pannenkoeken options, you’ll need it to create a base for the rest of the day.

Post-Breakfast Beers in Germany

Once you’ve finished your breakfast and a Bloody Mary (or two), and enjoyed the Belgian experience, head over to the Old German Beer Hall for a couple liters of Hofbräu Dunkel, an easy to drink, dark Munich lager, and a game of hammerschlagen. Smashing a nail into a wooden stump is exactly the adrenaline rush you’ll need to get this tour done in one day.

Lunch in Italy

At this point it’ll be about time for a relaxing lunch, and you’ll probably need something hearty in your stomach after those Hofbrau Dunkels in Germany. The Pasta Tree’s intimate atmosphere is a great way to experience Italy with an antipasto plate and a glass of 2013 Pinot Grigio, Marco Felluga “Mongris”. Take this time to relax and get ready for your next stop.

Afternoon Drinks in Ireland

Photo Courtesy Morgan Elizabeth Morris, Flickr CC

I hope you took my advice, because you’re next stop is Ireland. Mo’s Irish Pub is an excellent bar for all things Jameson, Guinness and Bailey’s. These three Irish favorites are usually taken all at the same time in the form of an Irish Car Bomb, but don’t take too many, or you may not make it to the U.K.

Pre-Dinner Festivities in The U.K.

Right about now things may be getting a little hazy. You might think you’re at the same place, but you’re now at the United Kingdom’s version of the pub. This is where soccer and rugby games are more popular than the NFL, and you can order fish and chips easier than a burger and fries. Red Lion Pub takes their British theme and adds their own spin on it with attractions like pool-ball, a combination of soccer and pool that can be played on their rooftop patio.

Dinner in Spain/Portugal

Spain and Portugal are known for more than just mid day siestas. Spanish Tapas have become the “it” option for groups of friends going out to dinner. So you’ll want to head to Amilinda for a taste of Spain and Portugal. This fusion restaurant combines the best of both countries’ in a way that leaves you wanting more than just a small plate. The wine menu is also inspired by Spain and Portugal, and features Port, Madeira, Vinho Verde, Cabernet, Verdelho, Garnacha and Tempranillo, as well as Cava. You’ve gotten a drink everywhere else you’ve gone, why stop here.

A Nightcap in France

You’ve had a long day at this point. You’ve traveled all over Europe and are probably ready for bed. One problem; you haven’t experienced one of the most renowned destinations in the entire continent. Before calling it a night head over to Lake Park Bistro for a relaxing glass of wine and the feeling of being in a Parisian bistro. Then you can go home happy.

Take this tour of Europe in one day and save money on plane tickets and hostel stays. It’s much cheaper, but you’ll still pay for it the next morning.

Breakfast in Greece

Speaking of the next morning, or most likely afternoon, it will be rough. You’ll need food, and since you just realized you forgot Greece during yesterday’s tour this is the perfect time to stop at Mykonos Gyro & Café. A gyro omelet will be exactly what you need to get over your crippling hangover. Greece is known for its beaches and maritime industry, which is fitting because you’ll want to drink a ton of water while you’re here.