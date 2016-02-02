Milwaukee Film Announces 2016 Festival Dates

Milwaukee Film announced today that the 8th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival will take place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 6. The 15-day festival includes feature films, shorts programs, education screenings, post-film conversations, and panel discussions.

Milwaukee Film also announced that Donald and Donna Baumgartner have renewed their support of the festival for another five years, pledging $600,000 towards the festival through 2020.

The Baumgartner family’s support has grown dramatically over the years, from their initial membership in 2010 to today, and includes Donna’s involvement on Milwaukee Film’s Board of Directors since 2012. Their renewed contribution for the 2016-2020 festivals marks the largest and longest-term gift Milwaukee Film has received.

“Donald and Donna’s belief in Milwaukee as a world-class destination for arts and entertainment has fueled our growth and the growth of Milwaukee as a center for film culture,” said Jonathan Jackson, Artistic & Executive Director in a press release. “It is through the support of individuals like the Baumgartners and other organizations in this city that the Milwaukee Film Festival has become one of the highest attended film festivals in the country.”

The Baumgartner family’s charitable contribution goes towards supporting the Spotlight Presentations Program. The MFF2015 Spotlight Presentations Program included films such as the Milwaukee premiere of Youth, directed by Paolo Sorrentino, and Raiders!, directed by Jeremy Coon and Tim Skousen.

Last year’s festival presented 304 films from over 50 countries at five venues and on six screens. With the support of 96 sponsors and 306 Community Partners, the festival saw continued growth in overall event attendance