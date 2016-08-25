Milwaukee Film Announces Cream City Cinema Program Lineup

Milwaukee Film recently announced the lineup for its 8th annual Cream City Cinema Program. The program highlights Milwaukee-based filmmakers and awards three cash prizes totaling $12,500, including a $5,000 Cream City Cinema Jury Award grand prize.

249 films were entered this year, increasing by 56% from last year.

This year’s program includes one feature-length fiction film and three feature-length documentaries.

See the full lineup below:

Christopher Darling

(USA | 2015 | Directors: Scott Cary, Martin Kaszubowski)

From Mass To The Mountain

(USA | 2016 | Directors: Kurt Sensenbrenner, Colin Sytsma)

Happy: A Small Film With A Big Smile

(USA | 2016 | Director: Michael Patrick McKinley)

The Milwaukee Music Video Show

WC Tank – “27th and National” (2016 | Director: Kelly Michael Anderson)

Busdriver – “Much” (2015 | Director: Dan Peters)

Canopies – “Getting Older” (2015 | Director: Ryan Reeve)

Devil Met Contention – “Used to Be” (2016 | Directors: Jessica Farrell, Ehson Rad)

Direct Hit – “Was it the Acid?” (2016 | Directors: Bobby Ciraldo, Andrew Swant)

Fabian James & Treyy G – “See You” (2016 | Director: Quinn Hester)

Fox Face – “Teenage Wiccan” (2016 | Director: Mitch Rasque)

The Drowning Dreamers Band – “Frayed Bridge to Dying Star” (2016 | Director: Sean Kafer)

Group of the Altos – “Coplights” (2016 | Dirs: Heather Hass, Shawn Stephany, Sean Williamson)

Lex Allen – “Cream & Sugar” (2016 | Director: Cody LaPlant)

Lorde Fredd33 – “SOS” (2016 | Director: Kiran Vee)

Maritime – “Roaming Empire” (2016 | Director: Erin Elders)

Rio Turbo – “20/20 (Dashcam Remix)” (2016 | Director: Dan Boville)

Serengeti – “Doctor My Own Patience” (2016 | Director: WC Tank)

Trapper Schoepp – “Settlin’ Or Sleepin’ Around” (2016 | Director: Caroline Jaecks)

Webster X – “Lately” (2015 | Directors: Cody LaPlant, Damien Blue)

The Milwaukee Show I

Fox In The Fan (USA | 2016 | Director: Carol Brandt)

The Hindu Thread (USA | 2015 | Director: Jennifer Higgins)

Needlepoint (USA | 2016 | Director: Jon Phillips)

Saint Paul (USA | 2016 | Director: Xavier Ruffin)

Shangri-LA (USA | 2016 | Directors: Drew Rosas, Nick Sommer)

Some Dark Place (USA | 2016 | Director: Cecelia Condit)

Synthase (USA | 2015 | Director: Sam Kirchoff)

Twin Sister (Jimagua) (Cuba, USA | 2016 | Director: Sitora Takanaev)

The Milwaukee Show II

American Zombies (USA | 2016 | Director: Joe Bowes)

Fixing The Dog (USA | 2015 | Director: Miles O’Neil)

Jáaji Approx. (USA | 2015 | Director: Sky Hopinka)

@Me (USA | 2016 | Director: Kristin Peterson)

Northfound (USA | 2016 | Director: Dana Shihadah)

Recycle (USA | 2016 | Director: Spencer Ortega)

The Seed in the Sky (USA | 2016 | Director: Dave Kiehl)

Sterile (USA | 2015 | Director: Matthew Klein)

The Milwaukee Youth Show

Baseball Tips (2016 | Directors: Griffin Anderson, Hayden Herrick, Trevor Klein)

Color TV Evolution (2016 | Directors: Luis Ayala-Diaz, C.J. Robinson, Bryce Tome)

Colors (2016 | Director: Natasha Kappes)

Dark Side Waffles (2016 | Director: Zak Baudry)

The Evil Gift Giver (2016 | Directors: Youth from Fitzsimonds Boys and Girls Club)

The Game of Life (2016 | Director: Sam Pike)

INNER (2016 | Director: Ricardo Tenorio)

INSOMNIAC (2016 | Director: Cecelia Hubbard)

Mid-Day of the Living Dead (2016 | Director: Kyan Ditzenberger)

Millennial (2016 | Director: Emily Jacobson)

Photograph (2016 | Director: Angela Chobanian)

Rocket Kin (2016 | Directors: Alex Meeth, Ethan Suhr)

Silent Folds (2016 | Directors: Manny Manzanet, Weidman Morales)

Society’s Challenge (2016 | Directors: Trinity Hanson, Lukas Migliano)

Violence Shapes Us (2016 | Dirs: Kaitlyn Burns, Emma Hermann, Dara Khampane, Katie Lehman)

A Work in Progress – The Breakfast Composer (2016 | Director: Tyler Pelzek)

Revza | Naneek (Screening Together)

Revza

(Turkey, USA | 2016 | Director: Emir Cakaroz)

Naneek

(USA | 2015 | Director: Neal Steeno)

There Are Jews Here

(USA | 2016 | Directors: Brad Lichtenstein, Morgan Johnson)

Tolkien & Lewis: Myth, Imagination & The Quest For Meaning | Behind The Pearl Earrings (Screening Together)

Tolkien & Lewis: Myth, Imagination & The Quest For Meaning

(UK | 2016 | Director: Chip Duncan)

Behind the Pearl Earrings

(USA | 2015 | Director: Maryann Lazarski)

A riveting MPTV production regarding Milwaukee native Dickey Chapelle, a female war journalist who always told the story her own way. Clad in an Australian bush hat, distinctive eyeglasses, and inimitable pearl earrings, Chapelle paved the way for future female correspondents.

Pre-Features

Disintegrit

(USA | 2016 | Director: Josh Paul Halverson)

Operation Wolf Patrol: Wildlife Policy in Wisconsin

(USA | 2016 | Director: Joe Brown)