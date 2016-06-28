Milwaukee Film Festival Announces First Official Selections

The Milwaukee Film Festival has announced its first eight official film selections, in honor of the festival’s 8th year. Metropolis featuring live musical accompaniment from Alloy Orchestra, Clement Cogitore’s Neither Heaven Nor Earth , and a 30th anniversary screening of David Lynch’s iconic Blue Velvet will all be screened at this year’s festival. See the full list below:

Beauty and the Beast

Blue Velvet

The Fits

Metropolis (with Alloy Orchestra Live)

Neither Heaven Nor Earth

Orange Sunshine

A Song for You: The Austin City Limits Story

Yarn

In addition to the announced films, the Milwaukee Film Festival will be presenting the brand new Cine Sin Frontiers series, which focuses on stories of the Latinx diaspora. Jeanette Martín and Claudia Guzmán are joining Milwaukee Film to co­-program the series.

The festival takes place Sept. 22 - Oct. 6, and will be held at various locations around Milwaukee including the Landmark Oriental Theatre, Landmark Downer Theatre, Fox­Bay Cinema Grill, Times Cinema and Avalon Theater.

Discounted festival passes and ticket six packs for the 2016 festival are now on sale here.