Milwaukee Film Festival Box Office to Open Thursday

As the highly-anticipated 8th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival draws closer, its Festival Box Office location and opening date has been announced. Beginning on September 8, the general public may purchase tickets to individual films online, in person at the Landmark Oriental Theatre Box Office and by phone.

Milwaukee Film Members can access the box office on September 7.

Last year's festival saw a record 77 sold-out screenings, so festival goers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance and arrive 30 minutes prior to showtime to guarantee seating.

Tickets for the opening night party, featuring food, drinks and a performance from New Age Narcissism, will also be available for purchase on Thursday.

Today is the last day to save up to 15% on discounted Festival Passes and ticket 6-Packs for the 2016 Milwaukee Film Festival. For a complete list of prices, visit mkefilm.org/tickets.

For more information about 2016 Milwaukee Film Festival events, visit mkefilm.org/events.