Milwaukee Film Festival Releases Second List of Official Selections

Milwaukee Film has revealed the second set of official selections for the 2016 Milwaukee Film Festival. Most notable for many Wisconsinites will be the addition of the HBO documentary Beware the Slenderman .

The documentary tells the shocking story of the 2014 stabbing of a 12-year-old Waukesha girl committed by two of her classmates in an effort to impress a fictional internet character called “Slender Man.”

Other films that were revealed include this year’s Sundance Audience Award winner, Sonita , and the first Ethiopian film to be included as a Cannes Film Festival Official Selection, Lamb .

See the full list below:

Beware the Slenderman

(USA / 2016 / Director: Irene Taylor Brodsky)

Cameraperson

(USA / 2016 / Director: Kirsten Johnson)

City of Gold

(USA / 2015 / Director: Laura Gabbert)

Girl Asleep

(Australia / 2015 / Director: Rosemary Myers)

KEDİ

(USA, Turkey / 2016 / Director: Ceyda Torun)

Lamb

(Ethiopia, France, Germany, Norway, Qatar / 2015 / Director: Yared Zeleke)

Sonita

(Germany, Switzerland, Iran / 2015 / Director: Rokhsareh Ghaemmaghami)

Under the Shadow

(Jordan, Qatar, UK / 2016 / Director: Babak Anvari)

Click here for the first list of official Milwaukee Film Festival Selections.