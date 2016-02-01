Milwaukee Fringe Festival Announces Inaugural Event

Image via Milwaukee Fringe Fest Facebook

Milwaukee Fringe Festival is the newest citywide art event. The festival is a two-day performance and visual art showcase, celebrating Milwaukee’s vibrant and diverse arts scene.

The nonprofit event looks to provide an opportunity for emerging artists to be discovered and strengthen the Milwaukee arts community. The inaugural event will take place Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 in Downtown Milwaukee at Pere Marquette Park, Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogal Hall, Todd Wehr Theater and surrounding venues.

The festival will integrate live theatre, music, dance, comedy and visual art from the region alongside keynote speakers and national performers with a connection to the Greater Milwaukee area. In addition, MKE Fringe Fest will also feature local food trucks and a beer garden provided by Old German Beer Hall.

Founding member John Schneider describes the festival as “A collaborative, interactive, inter-generational, multidisciplinary performance exhibition meant to thank the people of Milwaukee for sustaining an environment in which the arts are genuinely valued and great work is possible.”

The event will feature free outdoor performances in Pere Marquette Park and along the Milwaukee River, as well as ticketed indoor performances at Milwaukee theater venues.

"Our goal is to expose audiences to talented performers they may not discover on their own, while also celebrating established artists who got their start in Milwaukee,” said Matt Kemple, Co-Founder of the MKE Fringe Festival. “There is a high level of talent here in Brew City and we want to acknowledge that talent with a celebration of the arts.”

Milwaukee Fringe Festival is presented under the direction of renowned actor Willem Dafoe, John Schneider (Theatre Professor at Marquette University, Theater X), Eric Engelbart (Shepherd Express), Matt Kemple (Milwaukee Comedy Festival), Karen Rayzak and Katie Rhyme (MKE Follies) and Brian Rott (Quasimondo Physical Theatre). The festival is produced under Nice Plays, Inc.

Creative artists of all kinds may submit to perform or display. Those interested may do so beginning February 15, 2016 via the Milwaukee Fringe Festival website. Submission fee: $20 or Early Bird is $15 until March 1st. Submissions will be accepted through March 31, 2016.