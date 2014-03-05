Milwaukee Gears Up For Its St. Patrick's Day Parade with a Week of Activities

Once again this year St. Patrick’s Day brings with it the return of the holiday’s sixth oldest parade in the nation, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin’s 48th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Though the Shamrock Club has been organizing the parade for the past 48 years, the parade itself dates back far further, to 1843.
Making its way through the streets of Downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 15, this year’s parade will feature more 140 units, including Irish dance groups, local celebrities and pipe and drum corps.
The Friends of St. Patrick will also be present during the parade to collect non-perishable food donations for the Hunger Task Force. Walking the parade route with grocery carts, volunteers will be collecting donated food items.
The parade will begin at noon on Wisconsin and Old World Third St. and work its way through Downtown until it ends at Water St. and Highland Avenue.
In the week leading up to the parade, the Westown Association has several Irish-themed events. The schedule is included below:
* Lunch Time Entertainment: The Shops of Grand Avenue, Center Court: 11:30am-1pm
Wednesday, March 12th: Ian Gould
Thursday, March 13th: Jeff Ward
Friday, March 14th: Cashel Dennehy School of Irish Dance
* 12:15pm - Press conference featuring local dignitaries including County Executive Chris Abele , Department of City Development Commissioner Rocky Marcoux, Common Council President Michael Murphy and Alderman Bob Donovan.
* 12:30pm - Jake’s Deli Corned Beef Eating Contest: 2nd Annual Corned Beef Eating Contest- Contestants will duel it out to see who can consume the most corned beef in eight minutes!
Saturday, March 15th: 11:30am-2:30pm- Frogwater
* ShamROCK in Westown: Friday, March 14th- 5:30-11pm
* St. Patrick’s Kick-Off Party
* Miller Time Pub & Grill, 509 W. Wisconsin Avenue
* Entertainment by Ian Gould & U2 Zoo
* Free to the public
* Announcement of Raffle Winners!
* 48th Annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Saturday, March 15th- 12pm
* Annual St. Patrick Mass: Saturday March 15th – 8:30am
* St. Patrick’s Church, 723 South Ave at Washington St.
* 29th Annual!
* Shamrock Club Post-Parade Party: Saturday, March 15th- 1-6pm
* Milwaukee’s largest family parade day party
* Irish Cultural & Heritage Center, 2133 W. Wisconsin Avenue
* Four stages of entertainment
* $2 Admission; Children 10 & younger free
* Food and beverages