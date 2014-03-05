Milwaukee Gears Up For Its St. Patrick's Day Parade with a Week of Activities

Once again this year St. Patrick’s Day brings with it the return of the holiday’s sixth oldest parade in the nation, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin’s 48th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Though the Shamrock Club has been organizing the parade for the past 48 years, the parade itself dates back far further, to 1843.

Making its way through the streets of Downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 15, this year’s parade will feature more 140 units, including Irish dance groups, local celebrities and pipe and drum corps.

The Friends of St. Patrick will also be present during the parade to collect non-perishable food donations for the Hunger Task Force. Walking the parade route with grocery carts, volunteers will be collecting donated food items.

The parade will begin at noon on Wisconsin and Old World Third St. and work its way through Downtown until it ends at Water St. and Highland Avenue.

In the week leading up to the parade, the Westown Association has several Irish-themed events. The schedule is included below: