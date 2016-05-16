Milwaukee Metropolitan Voices Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Variety Show

Milwaukee Metropolitan Voices will celebrate their 10th anniversary with a variety show titled Ten Years Together… Our Rhythm of Life running from Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22.

The show will showcase some of the group’s most popular tunes from their past 10 years. Each show will be followed by a 15 minute talk back session with founding Music and Artistic Director Trefor Williams.

The Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday show begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.