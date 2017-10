Milwaukee Museums Host Member Swap Day on Sunday, May 18

Being a museum member has its perks. Among them: Member Swap Day, a twice-annual promotion that seven Milwaukee museums host where members of one museum are given complimentary access to every other museum as well. The museums will hold their latest Member Swap Day on Sunday, May 18.

Participating Museum Milwaukee Art Museum, Milwaukee Public Museum, Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, Discovery World, the Harley-Davidson Museum, the Grohmann Museum, Charles Allis Art Museum, Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, and the Pabst Mansion.

Members of the participating museums must show their membership card to receive free general admission. Non-members can sign up for membership that day and receive the benefits.