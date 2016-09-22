Milwaukee Oktoberfest Returns to Pere Marquette Park and the Marcus Center Grounds

Downtown will transform into a traditional Bavarian Oktoberfest celebration Sept. 29 through Oct. 2, activating both sides of the Milwaukee River with beer gardens, music and food.

Hofbrau Festzelt at Pere Marquette Park will host a kick off party on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 4:30-11 p.m., and festivities will continue:

Friday, Sept. 30 from noon-11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon-11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon-6 p.m.

The Marcus Center Grounds festivities will held:

Friday, Sept. 30 from noon-11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon-11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

An authentic festival tent and beer garden will be erected in Pere Marquette Park. Hofbräu Oktoberfest Beer will be featured, along with traditional Bavarian foods including giant fresh baked pretzels, bratwurst, wieners and Schnitzel.

The Marcus Center Grounds will feature food and beverage by Sazama’s Fine Catering at the Sazama’s River’s Edge Patio. Featured beer on the Marcus Center Grounds will include Hacker-Pschorr as well as Paulaner Oktoberfest.

Keg tapping will take place at Pere Marquette Park on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Music and entertainment also will take place throughout the festival weekend at both locations.

This event is free admission and is family friendly. All guests at Oktoberfest must be 21 or be accompanied by an adult. All guests over 21 will be issued a wristband.

Full dates and times of musical entertainment is available at: www.mkeoktoberfest.com.