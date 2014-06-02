Milwaukee is One of the Most Dog-Friendly Cities in America

Milwaukee is one of the most dog-friendly cities in the country, according to a ranking done by the website NerdWallet. In conjunction with National Pet Month, the website ranked the 95 largest cities in America based on three criteria: social opportunities (as measured by the number of off-leash dog parks per 100,000 residents); affordability (the cost of visiting a veterinarian) and walkability. Milwaukee placed high at number 8.

"Milwaukee boasts the lowest average cost of a vet visit of all major cities in the U.S.," the site wrote. "Milwaukee is also home to several off-leash dog exercise areas and events such as Barktoberfest, an annual festival featuring activities for dogs along with live music, food and beer for their owners."

Placing in the top four were Portland, Ore., Norfolk, Va., Jersey City, N.J. (who knew?) and Madison, Wis., which earned high marks for bountiful dog parks and low vet costs.

It's unclear whether the site conducted its tally before or after Milwaukee opened its latest off-leash dog park in Bay View.