Milwaukee Paranormal Conference Coming Back for Another Year

The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference is back for another year, beginning Friday, October 14 and ending on Sunday, October 16.

Friday’s lineup includes a VIP dinner party at Mitchell Park Pavilion on the Lagoon, the Cedarburg Ghost and Dark History Tour and a Paranormal Mixer Party at 42 Ale House in St. Francis.

Saturday is the first day of conference activities, and includes presentations from paranormal experts Allison Jornlin, Mary Marshall and Katrina Weidman.

Sunday closes out the conference and includes the Forest Home Cemetery Walking Tour, along with presentations from Chad Lewis, Elizabeth Saint and Chase Kloetzke.

1-day, 2-day, 2-day Superpass and VIP passes are available here.