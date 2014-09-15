Milwaukee Photo Show

This weekend, Doors Open Milwaukee will offer the opportunity to enter many of the landmark buildings we pass everyday (and have often wondered, “What’s inside?”). Said to be the oldest Milwaukee commercial building still in use, the Grand Avenue club (210 E. Michigan Ave.) will open its door for tours as well as an exhibition of local photography.

Curated by Milwaukee photographer Philo, the exhibit features work by a host of familiar local numbers. The roster is extensive and includes photos by Francis Ford, Si Ritchie, Christopher McIntyre, Laci Coppins, Stonie Rivera, Ringo, William Mueller, Michael R. Flasch, Ellen Pizer, J. Karl Bogartte, Rosie Hartmann, Fred Stein, Jack Long, Patrick A. Robinson, Ingrid Eubanks, Sukey Pett, Briana Shoop, Heather Kassner, Marshall Klapperman, Cheryl Banks, Janet McCray, Harvey Taylor—and more.

The exhibit is open Saturday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information on the mission of the Grand Avenue Club you can visit its website.