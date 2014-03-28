Milwaukee Public Library Welcomes The Edmund Fitzgerald

A model of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald will be unveiled by the Wisconsin Marine Historical Society and the Milwaukee Public Library on Saturday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at Central Library.

The iconic 729-foot freighter was built in River Rouge, Michigan and first launched on June 7, 1958. The freighter was owned by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company and operated by Olgebay Norton until it sank during a trip from Superior to Detroit on Nov. 10, 1975. It remains the largest ship ever to have sunk in the great lakes.

The ship model was bequeathed to the Wisconsin Marine Historical Society by Edmund Fitzgerald’s son, Edmund B. Fitzgerald, upon his passing in 2013.

The ceremony will take place in the Frank P. Zeidler Humanities Room on the second floor.

Central Library is located at 814 West Wisconsin Avenue.