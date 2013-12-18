Milwaukee Public Museum Does Away With Monday Free Admisions

The Milwaukee Public Museum has done away with its long-held policy of offering free admissions to Milwaukee County residents on Mondays, the Journal Sentinel is reporting. The museum's Free Mondays have been replaced by "Thank-You Thursdays," which offer free general admission to county residents on the first Thursday of the month, with valid photo ID. County residents will also receive $2 off general admission every day, the paper reports.

The change has not yet been reflected on the museum's website, which still states "Admission is always free on Mondays for Milwaukee County residents who show a valid photo ID proving residency."