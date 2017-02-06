Milwaukee Public Museum Hosts 19th Annual Food & Froth Fundraiser

Food & Froth, an annual fundraiser benefitting the Milwaukee Public Museum’s exhibits and educational programs, will be held at the museum on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The event will feature more than 200 beers, ciders and meads from more than 70 breweries, including some much-hyped Milwaukee newcomers like City Lights Brewing Company and Third Space Brewing.

A highlight for all of the beer connoisseurs will be Bell’s Brewing’s Hopslam Ale, a limited-release double IPA. Mini-reubens from McBob’s Pub & Grill and desserts from Jen’s Sweet Treats highlight a list of 15 restaurants and caterers sampling at the event.

The event runs from 7-10 p.m., with access for VIP ticket holders beginning at 6 p.m. General admission tickets cost $75 and VIP tickets are $135. Admission covers all food, beer and live entertainment.

Tickets are available online at www.mpm.edu/beer or by calling (414) 278-2728 or (888) 700-9069.