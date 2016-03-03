Milwaukee Public Museum Offers Free Entry Thursday

The Milwaukee Public Museum is offering free entry on Thursday, March 3. The promotion is a part of Kohl's "Thank You Thursday".

As is the case with many promotions, not everything is fully free. There will be a charge to see the "Ultimate Dinosaurs" exhibit, which features the skeletons of 17 recently discovered dinosaurs. This collection even includes the aptly named Giganotosaurus, the world's largest carnivore.

The dinosaur exhibit will be $8 for adults (normally $24 with museum admission) and $6 for children (normally $18 with museum admission).

The museum is open from 9 am until 8 pm, and if you can't make it today the museum will have the same deal going on every first Thursday of the month for the rest of the year.