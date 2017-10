Milwaukee's 2014 Summer Festival and Street Party Guide

×

It's never too early to start planning your summer. Each summer Milwaukee offers dozens of outdoor celebrations, many of them free, almost all of them cheap, including the world's largest music festival and a host of ethnic festivals and street parties. We've compiled this calendar of the city's biggest summer events, which we'll keep updated throughout the season as more festivals announce their dates and lineups. See how many you can squeeze into your summer this year.Summerfest GroundsWisconsin's largest LGBT celebration. (Through June 8)Plymouth, Wis.A biker festival for the moto-minded and gear-headed. This year with a new location. (Through June 8)Brady StreetAn art walk on one of Milwaukee's most culture-rich streets.Locust StreetNow in its 38th year, this massive all-neighborhood blowout in Riverwest features more than 30 bands on six stages as well as a 100 arts and crafts booths. As always, it will kick off with a traditional 1.8 mile Beer Run/Walk. Polish Fest

Summerfest GroundsAll things Polish at the lakefront, and the first of the summer's many major ethnic festivals. (Through June 15)Milwaukee Art MuseumArt, music, wine and food, on the lake. (Through June 20)North AvenueA distinctly East Side spin on the typical summer festival, with an emphasis on music, food and extreme sports.Old World Third StreetShow some love for Scandinavia.Milwaukee, Wis.Surely you've heard of this one. An entire summer's worth of music and feasting packed into eleven crazy days. Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Outkast, Fall Out Boy and Usher are among the many headliners.Potter AvenueThis Bay View block party features music from headliners Sylvan Esso and Brothers By Choice, an arts and craft fair, food from Goodkind, Classic Slice and Honeypie, and refreshments including Korbel brandy slushes and, of course, Pabst. Strawberry Festival

Cedarburg, Wis.Craving a strawberry brat? This is your chance. (Also June 29)Cathedral Square ParkA celebration of France, right Downtown. Complete with an actual Bastille. (Through July 13)South Shore ParkAn old fashioned South Side tradition. Fish fries, fireworks, classic cars, Americana everywhere.Summerfest GroundsStuff yourself silly on some of the best food in the world. (Through July 20)Port Washington, Wis.The world's largest one-day outdoor fish fry.Summerfest GroundsGerman beer, German food, German music. It's a party.Brady StreetJust a typical day on Brady Street, only with even crazier amounts of food, music and shopping and a wrestling ring.Wisconsin State Fair ParkFood, animals, music, the works. You could go every day and still not experience everything. (Through Aug. 10) Center Street Daze

Center StreetA celebration of all things Riverwest. The festival, which usually occurs in the chilliest stretches of fall, has moved up to a day that promises warmer weather.Summerfest GroundsThe beloved festival celebrates 32 years this summer.Summerfest GroundsThis is one of the largest celebrations of Arab American culture in the entire country. (Through Aug. 10) Irish Fest

Summerfest GroundsOne of the most popular of Milwaukee's many ethnic festivals, Irish Fest promises a long weekend of food, drink and dance, with a world-class lineup of Celtic musicians. (Through Aug. 17) Mexican Fiesta

Summerfest GroundsA bustling celebration of Latin culture. (Through Aug 24)multiple locationsThe largest free motorcycle rally in the Midwest. (Through Sept. 1)Waukesha Expo CenterA weekend-long competition. (Through Aug. 31)Third WardA weekend of art in one of Milwaukee's most art-minded districts. (Also Aug. 31)Summerfest GroundsThe unofficial beginning of fall for many Milwaukeeans. Rock The Green

Milwaukee, Wis.It's back: a greener spin on the traditional outdoor music festival.Kinnickinnic Ave.Music, food, shopping and games on one of the city's most bustling main streets.