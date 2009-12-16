Milwaukee’s Decade of Change

×

It's easy to focus on all of the negatives of thisdecadethe unending wars, the historic terror attacks, the financialinstability, the lingering recession. But in spite of these challenges, in manyways Milwaukeemade great strides since 2000, and is in the midst of forming its 21st-centuryidentity, one that will keep involved residents in the city while attractingnew blood from the rest of the state and country.

Here's a roundup of the best changes made in Milwaukee in the 21stcentury.

The Calatrava Addition to the Milwaukee Art Museum

Officially, its name is the Quadracci Pavilion. ButMilwaukeeans simplyand proudlyrefer to it as “the Calatrava.”

It's hard to imagine Milwaukee's shoreline without the gracefulwhite wings, lake-reflecting windows and grand gardens of Santiago Calatrava'sdesign. But it didn't exist a mere decade ago. After years of planning, theaddition was opened to the public in 2001 and has since become the symbol ofthe city.

Not only has the Calatrava beckoned and awed Milwaukee Art Museum visitors, but it's also had ahuge influence on other structures, like the neighboring Discovery World andthe Sixth Streetbridge. More importantly, it's raised Milwaukee'sspirits. If we can host world-class architecture, then surely we rank withother great American cities that may be bigger or wealthier or warmer. TheCalatrava just may be the thing to help Milwaukeeshake off its low self-esteem, stand up a little straighter, and demand morerespect and attention from its peers.

The Revitalization of the Milwaukee Brewers

It's always game day for the Milwaukee Brewers of2009. But back in 2000, the team was still playing in Milwaukee County Stadium,a much-loved old-school ballpark that lacked a retractable roof to preventinclement weather from delaying games. That all changed with the first pitch onOpening Day 2001. People still gripe about the stadium tax, but we think Miller Parkis worth the investment.

Ownership of the team has changed hands since then,too. In 2005, Mark Attanasio purchased the Brewers from longtime owner BudSelig for $180 million. The transaction breathed new life into the franchise,which had been struggling to survive and reclaim the glory of the 1982 season.At the beginning of the decade, the Brewers hadn't yet signed Prince Fielder,Corey Hart or Ryan Braun. Attanasio showed that he's willing to fight to thefinish with the short but effective acquisition of CC Sabathia in the homestretch of the 2008 season.

The revitalized team and state-of-the-art stadiumhave drawn fair-weather and die-hard fans back to the ballpark. We can't waitfor Opening Day 2010.

Milwaukee as a TechnologyHub

Remember those round bluelights that indicated the 150 or so high-tech firms clustered in Milwaukee's Downtown?Some of them still shine in office windows, a reminder of a 2002 marketingeffort highlighting Milwaukee'soverlooked strength in emerging technologies. The city doesn't track the numberof tech companies located here anymore, since almost any company can claim somesort of high-tech component, but the metro area is home to a vibrant techsector that encompasses medical devices, video and animation production,biotech products, and water technologies. In fact, Milwaukee-area businessesgenerate as manyif not morepatents than UW-Madison. And a recent MilkenInstitute study found that Milwaukeeranks 16th in high-tech economic growth from 2003-2008. Maybe we should bringback those blue lights…

Generational Change in the Criminal JusticeSystem

This shift didn't happen until 2006, when longtimeDistrict Attorney E. Michael McCann decided to retire after almost 40 years as Milwaukee's topprosecutor. That once-in-a-generation opportunity opened the door for JohnChisholm to put his stamp on the place. The result: Chisholm reorganized theoffice to create a community prosecution division, with community prosecutorswho are more in touch with neighborhood needs. He also worked toward betteridentification of truly dangerous criminals versus folks who made a baddecision and are willing to change their behavior. At decade's end, thedistrict attorney's office will, when it's appropriate, send nonviolentoffenders to drug or alcohol counseling rather than jaila better use oftaxpayer resources and a more effective way to reduce crime and repeatoffenses.

The Local Food Movement

Sure, Milwaukeeans have been gardening forever. AndWill Allen bought a farm on Silver Spring Drive and transformed it into Growing Powerback in the 1990s, but the concept of the organization really came into its ownin the 2000s. Moreover, this decade has been notable for the rise of urbangardens, local food and farmers' markets. Even the brutal cold in the winter doesn'thinder local food shopping, not with the Third Ward's Milwaukee Public Marketand the new Milwaukee County Winter Farmers' Market held at State Fair Park on Saturday mornings from Novemberto late April.

Not only has the local food movement increased ourawareness of the variety of animals and vegetables grown or raisedorbrewedwithin a stone's throw of Downtown, but it's also spurred anappreciation for the greenspace preserved by these gardens and their devotedgardeners. Local food cures what ails the body, mind and spiritan idea thatundoubtedly will continue blooming long into the next decade.

Appreciation of Our Waterways

Milwaukeeis fortunate to be located on such incredible bodies of water. But the city'sindustries haven't always treated them well. That mind-set began to change inthe late 1990s, when the North Avenue dam was removed, the toxic sediment wascleaned up, and the Milwaukee River corridor began itsincredible rebirth. Now, it's home to more than a hundred plant and animal speciesmanyof them endangered or threatenedplus hikers, bikers, dog walkers,birdwatchers, kayakers, rafters and anglers. And as the MilwaukeeRiver goes, so do the Kinnickinnic andMenomonee rivers, as well as Lake Michiganitself.

Thank the river-watchers, neighbors, engineers,scientists and advocates for the revitalization of our waterways and beaches.But also note the addition of the RiverWalk through the Beerline, Downtown andThird Ward neighborhoodsbegun in the 1990s and continuing through this decadeforhelping to boost residents' connection with the Milwaukee River. Adorned withsculptures and opening into the outdoor decks of condos, bars and restaurants,the RiverWalk provides a completely unique experience of the city.

In the next decade we'll no doubt see the increasingcommercialization of water and water technologies. Hopefully the spirit ofthese grassroots activists will inform the business decisions that will make Milwaukee a leader in thewater industry.

UW-Milwaukee Comes of Age

UWM's roots reach back to the end of the 19thcentury, but the university really hit its stride in the 2000s. Once confinedto a small corner of the East Side andcatering to commuting students, the university's enrollment has reached anall-time high of 30,400, up almost 30% from the 1999-2000 academic year, and isnow branching off to all corners of the county. That capital buildingexpansion, which the state has bonded for $240 million, isn't without somecontroversy. But under Chancellor Carlos Santiago's leadership, UWM is aimingto become a leading research institution and now garners more than $50 millionin research funds per year. That will have a welcome ripple effect on the restof the region's economy. According to UWM, about a third of its 97,000 alumnilive in Milwaukee County, while about two-thirds live in Wisconsin. WhileUW-Madison may get most of the state's attention, UWM is a diverse urbanuniversity that reflects and enhances its community.

Expanded Nightlife Options

Milwaukeeans will always have a soft spot forshot-and-a-beer corner taps with a decent cover band. But in the past decadethe options for imbibers and live performers have expanded.

Back at the turn of the 21st century, historicvenues like the Pabst and Riversidetheaters and Turner Hall were waiting for their face-lifts. They now attractnational acts that would otherwise skip over the city. Bay View has explodedwith small clubs that book up-and-coming bands before they make it to thebigger venues. And Milwaukee Street transformed into a nightlife destination,with a variety of hopping clubs and stylish eateries. Amid all the changes,city institutions like Shank Hall and The Rave continue to thrive.

In addition, local restaurateursand the MilwaukeePublic Markethave greatly enhanced our culinary experiences, from the high-endBacchus to the down-home Honeypie and inventive Satellite Crepes. Whiskey Bar,Sugar Maple, Café Br%uFFFDcke and Nessun Dorma are just a few welcome additions tothe food and drink scene this decade.

Although Milwaukeehas much to offer, the city still needs to make improvements in these criticalareas:

An unacceptable racial gap: The dividebetween black and white isn't diminishing as fast as we'd like. AfricanAmericans in the city are far more likely to be unemployed, live in substandardhousing, endure violence and have poor health outcomes than white residents.

Struggling schools: It's too easy topoint the finger at the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) for low studentachievement. But MPS doesn't exist in a vacuum. The state's ineffective fundingformula, instability caused by the experimental voucher schools and the city'spoverty all have a negative effect on the district's performance. A change ofgovernance won't solve that. But sustained attention, community involvement andadequate resources will.

Transit: Sadly, the region is missingopportunities to build and operate 21st-century transit options because of alack of political will. While major freeway projects get greenlit without plansfor enhanced public transit, Milwaukee County's efficient andreliable bus systemand its ridersfeel the squeeze. We need dedicated funding,now.



