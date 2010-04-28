Milwaukee’s Fashion Revolution

×

A revolution iscomingand the only platform needed is a runway. The fourth annual FashionRevolution takes it to the catwalk this weekend in a celebration of regionaldesigners.





This year’s event willexpose the remarkable creations of 12 Midwestfashion designers and continue its tradition of showcasing innovative,cutting-edge designs. Fashion Revolution’s theme for 2010, “Galactic,” challengesdesigners to translate their visions of the future into fabric. According toFashion Revolution mastermind Sheena Luckett-Dodd, the events that rockedsociety last year (read: a tanking stock market and America’s first African-Americanpresident) played a huge factor in choosing this year’s theme.





“[There is] still a lotof uncertainty concerning our future,” she explains. “With that in mind, Iwanted the designers to think out of the box: Create the uncertainty, createthe unknown and showcase futuristic fashion for many of us who felt uncertainabout our own society.”





The designers willdisplay their progressive lines at the Milwaukee Art Museum’sWindhover Hall. Each year, designers and models are chosen through open calls.Many of this year’s participants are returning from last year’s show, whichcarried a theme of “Fashion Inspired by Cultural Influences.” Among them is “Milwaukee’s No. 1Hooker,” Tangela Brister, with her famous crochet creations. Since Bristerknits and crochets each piece, the design process can be quite time-consuming.





“A crochet dress usuallytakes me about five days to complete,” Brister says. “I end up working untilthe day of [the show].”





By incorporating crochetinto her futuristic line, the Designs by Sazzy creator hopes to shock theaudience with her one-of-a-kind pieces. “My motivation to be a part of thisyear's production was to challenge myself to push the limits further than I didlast year,” Brister explains. “I don't think spectators will expect these kindsof creations from me since I am known to do mostly crochet swimsuits andclubwear.”





One fresh face to lookfor this year is teenage designer Chelsea Stotts, who has been designing sincethe fifth grade. Still in high school, Stotts knows that all eyes will be widewhen her line hits the runway. “I do believe I have a lot to prove becausebeing a teen, people probably wonder how I will interpret the theme,” Stottsexplains.%uFFFD





But Stotts is nostranger to the methods of the catwalk. As the daughter of one of Milwaukee's best-known modeling coaches, she has beenparticipating in shows for the past year and is a big believer in the future ofthe Milwaukeefashion scene.





“I feel that Milwaukee's fashion scene is much more innovative than Chicago’s,” Stotts says.“If we gave each other more support, there'd be no limits to our success.”





Another designer new toFashion Revolution is Stacy Rogers. The Chicagonative’s bold designs and edgy style have earned her quite the reputation,particularly in the Chicago, Milwaukeeand Madisonareas. Rogers’line, SLR Couture, promises to be full of showstopping pieces with powerfuldetails.





Returning to the“Fashion Revolution” catwalk for a third year will be Anna Hovet. Hovet, who isbased in the Chicago area, has seen lots of successin the Milwaukeemarket thanks to area fashionistas who follow her progression despite thedistance. Fresh from the Chicago Fashion Incubator program at Macy's, she willbe displaying her “Fall 2010” collection this weekend.





InspiringLocal Creatives





Since its 2007 debut,Fashion Revolution has been stimulating the Milwaukee fashion scene and giving localfashion professionals much-needed exposure. Luckett-Dodd is optimistic when itcomes to the potential of our hometown indie fashion market. She hopes theFashion Revolution will be “uplifting and inspiring [to] other creatives to notgive up and to create a more stable scene here.”





One way thatLuckett-Dodd continues to encourage the creative community is by donating aportion of ticket sales to the Fashion Revolution Scholarship Fund.Luckett-Dodd established the fund in 2009 in hopes of providing both creativeand financial support to local students who desire to pursue paths in thefashion and art professions.





Luckett-Dodd also openeda brick-and-mortar extension of Fashion Revolution this past fall with BoutiqueRevolution and Gallery (5209 W. North Ave.), which houses original art and fashiondesigns as well as inspirational workshops and monthly events.





“The community is slowlycoming around as we begin more and more to get the word out about how thisisn't just a place to shop, but a place that fosters creative freedom andhumanity,” Luckett-Dodd says. “Let's get together and create!”





Fashion Revolution willtake place Saturday, May 1. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.ReMix Dance Company returns this year to open the show. Get more informationand tickets at www.thefashionrevolution.com.