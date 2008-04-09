Milwaukee’s New Economy

What Is The New Economy?
What Is The New Economy?
There wasa time when an area’s prosperity was directly linked to its naturalresources, low-cost labor and tax incentives. The Mountain West mined. The PlainsStates grew wheat and corn. The Pacific Northwest cut lumber. Citiesalong the Great Lakes, like Milwaukee, blessed with cheaptransportation and abundant water, formed the world’s greatestindustrial center.
But that was old economy. In the new economy, aregion’s prosperity depends upon its capacity to support innovativefirms, institutions and people. Instead of depending on a steady supplyof cheap labor, tax breaks and ever-more-precious natural resources,new economy companies seek out locations where workers are educated andresources are used wisely.
The Council on Competitiveness, a nonpartisan organization devoted to increasing America’scompetitiveness in the global economy, reports that even thoughglobalization is increasing, the economic focus is on smaller regionssuch as states or metropolitan areas.
That’s becauseinnovation happens where workers, companies, universities andgovernments can interact easily. “Some areas have done very well atusing their resource advantages or developing into innovation hotspots,” the council noted. “Regions such as Silicon Valley,Boston and San Diego have leveraged access to educated workers and havedeveloped into strong and leading centers of innovation.”
So what do Milwaukee and Wisconsin have to offer? That’s what we will be exploring in future columns.