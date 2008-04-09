Milwaukee’s New Economy

×

What Is The New Economy? Innovation

Sustainability

Education

Ethics

There wasa time when an area’s prosperity was directly linked to its naturalresources, low-cost labor and tax incentives. The Mountain West mined. The PlainsStates grew wheat and corn. The Pacific Northwest cut lumber. Citiesalong the Great Lakes, like Milwaukee, blessed with cheaptransportation and abundant water, formed the world’s greatestindustrial center.

