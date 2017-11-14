Milwaukee's Riverwalk Wins Global Award of Excellence

× Expand Photo via City of Milwaukee

The Urban Land Institute (ULI) has awarded Milwaukee’s RiverWalk a Global Award of Excellence for 2017-2018. The RiverWalk is one of 13 development projects in North America, Europe and Asia to receive the recognition, which is considered among the world’s highest honors from land use experts.

This is the first Wisconsin development to win the award, though The Grand Avenue, Schlitz Park and Easte Pointe have received ULI product Awards of Excellence.

“This award celebrates a great amenity in our city, and it also honors the people who have worked to make the RiverWalk such an asset,” Mayor Tom Barrett said in a press release.

The concept for the Milwaukee RiverWalk system was launched in the late 1980s with the goal of increasing public access and activity along the river. It is a public-private partnership between riverfront property owners and the City of Milwaukee.

A local celebration of the award is planned for early 2018.