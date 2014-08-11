Milwaukee’s Travelling Beer Garden Tour Extended

Milwaukee County Parks has listened to us beer lovers and has extended its Traveling Beer Garden tour schedule through the first week of September.

The tour, which began back in June, is slated to make its next stop at Falk Park (2013 W. Rawson Ave, Oak Creek) with a ceremonial keg tapping Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 4 p.m. The Beer Garden will remain here until August 24 and then move to its newly confirmed final stop at Root River Parkway (near 92nd St. and College Ave.) Tuesday, Aug. 26. The last summer keg will be tapped at 4 p.m. with free Sprecher beer and root beer available while supplies last. Live music and other activities at each location add to the awesomeness of drinking a cold one in the waning warm days of summer. The tour will conclude Sunday, Sept. 7.

Beer Garden hours are Mon.-Fri., 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Sat., Sun. and Holidays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Last call is always at 9 p.m. To learn more about the beer garden schedule, special events or vendors, visit countyparks.com or call 414-257-PARK.