Milwaukee Strips Down for the Underwear Bike Ride

All photo by Luke Mouradian

While biking has grown as a form of transportation in Milwaukee, due in part to programs such as Bublr Bikes and initiatives like the annual Bike to Work Day, we have a long way to go to catch up to our Midwestern neighbors in Minneapolis and Chicago, which were both listed among Time ’s Best Cities for Biking to Work last year.

But on a few warm summer nights you can find hundreds of Milwaukeeans gathered together, ready to take to two wheels for a group bike ride around the city. This would be a peculiar enough sight before you even consider the fact that everyone is wearing nothing but underwear and shoes.

Steve Roche has been organizing the Milwaukee Underwear Bike Ride since 2011. The event began as a spontaneous birthday celebration with around 60 people in attendance. Over the years it has become a monthly ride during the summer that has grown organically, mostly through word of mouth.

“For awhile I liked it being sort of underground, but I’ve had to throw that to the wind because it’s grown so much bigger than when we started,” Roche says. “It’s tumbleweeded into a large group of people exploring, and trying to interact with different parts of the city.”

Riders typically meet at a large, public outdoor space (Kilbourn Reservoir Park is a favorite) where they gather and make sure everyone’s bikes are safe to ride. While this is going on Roche and the other organizers hand out spoke cards and stickers, and collect clothing donations for Pathfinders. Some riders have been known to literally donate the clothes off their back after stripping down to their undergarments.

“It’s become a summertime tradition,” Roche says. “It was something we would all look forward to as a fun thing to do in town.”

The excitement and tradition has flourished into a sense of camaraderie amongst the riders, most evidently embodied by the laminated spoke cards they put in their wheels, and the stickers they put on their helmets and bikes that signify their participation to other bikers they may pass.

“Seeing the whole street packed with bikes both ahead of and behind me was exhilarating, and made me immediately realize that we’re a pretty powerful force when we all get together,” wrote one commenter on the group’s Facebook page. “I think we have a real chance of making a difference in this city, both in the present and for the future, and I want to be a part of that.”

Roche says he has formed long-lasting friendships with people he has met on the ride, and he’s seen many others do the same. He tells one particular story about two people meeting at a ride, starting to date, and eventually getting married. Roche officiated the wedding.

"You Are Beautiful" - Milwaukee Underwear Bike Ride from Matthew Mixon on Vimeo.

The mission of the ride has evolved from being a fun way to spend a birthday, to a celebration of positive body image. Roche says he wants to create a safe and welcoming space where everyone can feel comfortable in their own skin. He remembers how he felt going on group bike rides through the city when he was younger, and wants to recreate that environment for others.

“There is definitely a big social aspect of it, but I think that on an individual basis it empowers people,” Roche says.

After everyone meets and gets situated, the ride kicks off slowly to get everyone warmed up. From there they roll along a predetermined route to their destination, usually a park or other public space. There is a mid-ride stop where people hang out and relax for around 30 minutes, and then they’re back on the road. During a recent ride, Roche surprised everyone by renting a county pool and transformed the intermission into a pool party.

Safety is a concern for the riders, but everyone is encouraged to step up and be accountable for themselves and those around them. Being responsible for one another is an additional way of creating a sense of ownership and community among the riders.

Aside from embracing one’s body image, the ride also creates a sense of accomplishment for many riders who may not be avid bikers.

“We’ve gone on rides that are up to 20 miles long, and some people didn’t think that they were able to go that far,” says Roche. “It’s empowering to do that in your own skin. I think that fun events like this are like a gateway drug to get people more into cycling.”

After the ride is over, the after party begins, and doesn’t end until bar close. The parties have been located at venues including Yield, Riverwest Public House and Cocoon Room, and have featured performances from local musicians like Jaill, Fresh Cut Collective and Asher Diamonds. Roche sees this as an opportunity for the bands to be exposed to a different crowd, and for the crowd to be exposed to new music.

It’s not at all uncommon to receive confused stares from bystanders who have no idea why hundreds of people are riding bicycles through the city in their underwear. While some simply look on in confused amazement, there have been many instances where people have taken the opportunity to join in on the ride.

The first Milwaukee Underwear Bike Ride of the season takes place Thursday, June 9 and begins at 7 p.m. on Reservoir Hill. The afterparty will be split between Company Brewing and High Dive. The rest of the summer’s dates are TBD.