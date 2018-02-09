Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Brings 'Water Currents' to Port Exploreum

This week, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will team up with The Fund for Lake Michigan to host a free event on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Port Exploreum in Port Washington, Wis.

Water Currents: Love your Great Lakes will provide a special day of presentations and hands-on learning in celebration of our Great Lakes.

Don’t miss this chance to learn how our community is instrumental in sustaining the Great Lakes through hands-on activities and lectures from local experts.

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will host a series of four water-themed events this spring, with efforts to inspire the Milwaukee community to learn more about how water impacts our lives in Southeastern Wisconsin. The next event will be Water Currents: Prelude to Become Ocean The Sound of Water at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21 at the Urban Ecology Center.