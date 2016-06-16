Milwaukee Thirsty Passport to Host Launch Party

Milwaukee Thirsty Passport, a bar and restaurant drink special curator, will host a launch party with Dock18, Twisted Path Distillery and Bittercube on Thursday, June 23. Anyone with a passport will receive free entry to the party and a certificate for a free tour of Twisted Path.

For many of us Milwaukeeans, we’ve settled on a few watering holes that suit our needs. Those in search of dancing and debauchery make their way down to Water St. on Friday and Saturday nights. A quieter, casual beer (or beers) with billiards and darts can be found at the numerous corner bars that populate our city and suburbs. There tends to be little reason to venture outside of the nightlife universe we create for ourselves, and sometimes we need a little push to get out of our comfort zone.

The Milwaukee Thirsty Passport may provide that push by offering two-for-one specials on signature cocktails at 30 bars, restaurants, breweries and distilleries across town.

You can buy a Milwaukee Thirsty Passport here.