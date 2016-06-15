Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival Returns For Second Year

The Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival recently announced a return for its second year, following a successful inaugural event. The festival will run from March 31 through April 2 at the Underground Collaborative on the lower level of the Grand Avenue Mall (161 W. Wisconsin Ave).

Twisted Dreams is currently accepting entries, and aims to feature full-length movies and shorts with an element of the macabre, so along with horror and slasher films, other genres such as comedies or documentaries will also be considered.

For 2017, the festival will expand from two to three days. There will be a discounted submission fee for animated shorts and for Wisconsin filmmakers.